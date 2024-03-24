NASCAR reverses previous rule change, old rule in effect at COTA
All road course races will now have cautions at the end of each stage after NASCAR tried something different last year.
By Asher Fair
From the introduction of stage racing in 2017 up until the end of the 2022 season, NASCAR split each races into three stages (four for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway) and awarded points to the top 10 finishers of the non-race-ending stages, plus a playoff point to each stage winner.
Planned caution flags were thrown at the end of each stage, provided that the race wasn't already under yellow due to an on-track incident.
However, NASCAR instituted a small change in 2023. Unlike from 2017 to 2022, a caution flag was no longer thrown at the end of each stage in the road and street course races, eliminating the ability for teams to plan their pit strategies around guaranteed yellows.
While the change still forced teams to plan their pit strategies around whether or not they were going for stage points, a better race result, or a balance of both, the on-track product in the events without stage breaks was relatively lackluster.
NASCAR quickly reverses rule change
NASCAR reverted to the old format for the playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, though they claimed to have done so to keep things consistent during the postseason, since the rest of the four-round, 10-race playoffs featured only oval races (and thus stage breaks).
Now in 2024, the pre-2023 format is officially back in place completely, as cautions are planned for the end of each stage in road and street course races once more.
There are only five of such races on this year's Cup Series schedule, the lowest total since there were only two in 2020. This Sunday afternoon's race at Circuit of the Americas is the first.
Sonoma Raceway is scheduled to host a race on Sunday, June 9, the Chicago Street Course is scheduled to host a race on Sunday, July 7, Watkins Glen International is scheduled to host its first ever playoff race on Sunday, September 15, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is scheduled to host a playoff race on Sunday, October 13.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is no longer on the schedule, having been replaced by the venue's iconic oval for the first time since 2020 for the traditional Brickyard 400.
Tune into Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 24 for the live broadcast of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas.