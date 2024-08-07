NASCAR at risk of a late Richmond schedule change?
By Asher Fair
Tropical Storm Debby is bringing torrential rainfall to the East Coast, and its impact is set to be felt in the Richmond, Virginia area later this week.
Roughly two inches of rain are expected in the area, according to The Weather Channel, and Richmond Raceway is where NASCAR is set to resume its 2024 season this weekend.
There have not been any national series races contested since the Xfinity Series and Cup Series competed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway three weekends ago. The Truck Series was also in action at nearby Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
This three-week break, which was placed on the schedule due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, is set to come to an end this weekend, with a Truck Series race scheduled to take place at Richmond on Saturday evening, followed by a Cup Series race at the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) on Sunday evening.
Could Tropical Storm Debby affect those plans?
There is no doubt that wet weather and storms will play a role leading up to race weekend, and they may even impact travel plans as teams and drivers arrive at the track. However, the storm is tracking to have moved completely out of the area by Friday night.
The Weather Channel is calling for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with only a 24% chance of precipitation, followed by partly cloudy skies on Sunday with just a 7% chance of rainfall. Provided that there is not significant damage following the storm, conditions should allow for back-to-back night races at the short track this weekend.
Saturday's Clean Harbors 250, the 16th race on the 23-race Truck Series schedule, is set to be a 250-lap race, and it is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. It is the regular season finale.
Sunday's Cook Out 400, the 23rd race on the 36-race Cup Series schedule, is set to be a 400-lap race, and it is set to be broadcast live on USA Network beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.
The Xfinity Series is not scheduled to be back in action until the following Saturday, August 17 at Michigan International Speedway.
