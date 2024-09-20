NASCAR set for major broadcast change for the rest of 2024
By Asher Fair
Once NASCAR's new media rights deal goes into effect ahead of the 2025 season, all Xfinity Series races are set to be shown live on The CW Network. NASCAR on The CW is the official branding set to be used throughout the duration of the seven-year contract, which extends through 2031.
The Xfinity Series schedule, like the Cup Series schedule, is currently split between Fox and NBC, with Fox's portion consisting of races on both Fox and Fox Sports 1 and NBC's portion consisting of races on both NBC and USA Network.
But ahead of the full switch to The CW Network next year, the final eight races of the 2024 season are set to be shown on the network, meaning that NBC's run came to an end this past weekend at Watkins Glen International.
2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season to conclude on The CW
All eight of these races, starting with this Friday night's regular season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway and including all seven playoff events, are still set to be produced by NBC Sports and feature their own production and on-air teams, including the announcers.
The early move to The CW Network was reportedly done to give fans the opportunity to seek out the new channel that is set to be used for Xfinity Series coverage for the next seven years, thus enabling them to see if they have access and figure out whether or not they need to make additional arrangements.
Buying an antenna is apparently on the list of potential additional arrangements, which may or may not have been what most fans were expecting to read in the year 2024.
