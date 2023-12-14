NASCAR: Shane van Gisbergen joining new team in 2024
While he remains tied to Trackhouse Racing Team, Shane van Gisbergen is set to compete full-time for Kaulig Racing in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
By Asher Fair
Shane van Gisbergen emerged on the NASCAR scene in 2023 when he became the first driver to win on debut in six decades, driving Trackhouse Racing Team's PROJECT91 No. 91 Chevrolet to victory lane in the much-anticipated inaugural race at the brand-new Chicago Street Course.
Van Gisbergen returned to the No. 91 Chevrolet for the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and ran well again, finishing in 10th place. He ended up signing a deal to remain with Trackhouse Racing Team, but his exact involvement in the sport moving forward was not determined.
The 34-year-old New Zealander, who eventually wants to compete full-time in the Cup Series, is set to return to Trackhouse Racing Team's PROJECT91 program in 2024.
Shane van Gisbergen confirms seven 2024 NASCAR Cup Series races
He is set to drive the No. 91 Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas, Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Chicago Street Course, Watkins Glen International, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.
He is notably set to compete in both races at Talladega, meaning that there are two superspeedway races and two intermediate oval races on his schedule, to go along with the two road course races -- and, of course, the street course race of which he is the reigning winner. There is a chance that his schedule could expand.
PROJECT91, which was introduced by the Justin Marks and Pitbull-owned organization in 2022 as a way of giving internationally renowned drivers the opportunity to compete in the Cup Series, does not yet have any other confirmed drivers for 2024.
Kimi Raikkonen drove the No. 91 Chevrolet in its first appearance in 2022, and he added another start in 2023. Other than that, van Gisbergen has been its only driver.
But PROJECT91 isn't the full extent of van Gisbergen's 2024 NASCAR plans
He is also set to compete full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing, making him the second Trackhouse Racing Team driver set to compete full-time for another team next year.
With Chandler Smith leaving to join Joe Gibbs Racing and Daniel Hemric having been promoted to Kaulig Racing's Cup Series team to replace the Rick Ware Racing-bound Justin Haley, Matt Kaulig's Xfinity Series team was in need of new drivers.
In addition to signing former DGM Racing driver Josh Williams, they brought back A.J. Allmendinger from their Cup Series team. And instead of running multiple drivers in their third car like they did in 2023, they opted to bring in van Gisbergen to drive the renumbered No. 97 Chevrolet.
The other Trackhouse Racing Team driver who is set to compete for another team in 2024 is Zane Smith, who is being loaned out to the Spire Motorsports Cup Series team after Spire Motorsports purchased a charter from Live Fast Motorsports to expand from two to three cars.