NASCAR: SHR car number moving to a new team, leaving just two
By Asher Fair
Early in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, there were rumors that Stewart-Haas Racing could potentially be shutting down upon its conclusion.
Those rumors were confirmed relatively quickly, though team co-owner Gene Haas did decide to keep one of the team's four charters to run the No. 41 Ford for reigning Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer as part of the new Haas Factory Team.
Ryan Preece, who currently drives the No. 41 Ford, is still without a ride, though his three teammates have found new landing spots.
Josh Berry, who drives the No. 4 Ford, is set to replace Harrison Burton behind the wheel of the No. 21 Ford at Wood Brothers Racing. Noah Gragson, who drives the No. 10 Ford, is set to drive a third entry for Front Row Motorsports, which have acquired one of Stewart-Haas Racing's charters. And Chase Briscoe, who drives the No. 14 Ford, is set to replace Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing.
With the No. 41 still set to be used by Haas Factory Team, the futures of numbers No. 4, No. 10, and No. 14 in the Cup Series were unclear.
Now one of the three outstanding SHR numbers has found a new home.
Kaulig Racing have run the No. 10 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series since 2018. Now they are set to use the No. 10 for one of their two Chevrolet entries in the Cup Series. The No. 10 is set to replace the No. 31, and Ty Dillon is set to replace Daniel Hemric behind the wheel of the No. 10 Chevrolet next year.
Kaulig Racing's other car, the No. 16 Chevrolet, is currently driven by multiple drivers, including Dillon. One of the other drivers is A.J. Allmendinger, who drove it full-time last year, and he is set to drive it full-time again in 2025, giving the team two full-time drivers like they had in 2023 with Allmendinger and Justin Haley.
Whether or not the No. 4 and the No. 14 find new homes for next season, even if only part-time, remains to be seen. The most recent season without a No. 4 entry in the Cup Series was 2013, and the most recent season without a No. 14 entry in the series was 1998.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, February 16 with the 67th annual Daytona 500, which is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway.