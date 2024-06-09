NASCAR: Sonoma race not being broadcast on Fox Sports 1
By Asher Fair
After Fox returned for the first time in more than a month to broadcast the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway two weekends ago, Fox Sports 1 returned to broadcast last Sunday afternoon's Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
The Gateway race was the sixth and final points race for Fox Sports 1 this season, and this coming Sunday afternoon's Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to officially wrap up Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule with the 10th and final race on Fox this season.
Beyond this weekend, the remainder of the 2024 season is set to be shown on either NBC or the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network, which replaced NBC Sports Network as the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
Sonoma race set to be shown on Fox
Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 110-lap race around a 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Sonoma, California which has been repaved since the most recent Cup Series race at the track back in June 2023.
NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule is set to feature the final 10 regular season races and the entire four-round, 10-race postseason. NBC is set to show 10 races, including four regular season races and the final six playoff races, while USA Network is set to show the other 10.
The first race of the season on NBC isn't scheduled to take place until Sunday, June 30 at Nashville Superspeedway, as the first two races after the switch are set to be shown live on USA Network. Those races are scheduled to take place at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16 and New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 23.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is no longer a member of the NASCAR on NBC broadcast booth, having signed a deal to join both Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports next year, and his departure is not the only change set to come to the NBC booth this year.
The 2024 season is the final season of the current media rights deal, with a new seven-year agreement set to go into effect in 2025.
Fox's portion of the regular season schedule is set to drop from 16 to 12 races, though it still includes the two exhibition races, the preseason Busch Light Clash and the All-Star Race. Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are then each set to be responsible for five races before NBC takes over for the final 14 races, down from the current 20.
Tune in to Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 9 for the live broadcast of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway. Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. is the reigning race winner. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action during Fox's final race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season!