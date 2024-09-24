NASCAR: Surprise driver change contradicts previous commitment
By Randy Smith
NASCAR's silly season is far from over. Rick Ware Racing and Spire Motorsports recently agreed to a driver swap.
In a rare in-season move, Corey LaJoie is set to move from the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet to the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford, starting this weekend at Kansas Speedway. In return, Haley is set to leave the No. 51 Ford to pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet.
For LaJoie, the 32-year-old gets a fresh start. Having been with Spire Motorsports since 2021, he now has another opportunity to search for that first Cup Series win. Additionally, he is rejoining Ford, having most recently competed for the manufacturer in 2020 when he was with Go Fas Racing.
For Haley, the 25-year-old is set to return to the team with which he made his Cup Series debut in 2019. He piloted the No. 77 Chevrolet for the team part-time from 2019 to 2021, and he picked up the team's first victory at Daytona International Superspeedway in just his third career start in 2019. Now Haley has a chance to make a return trip to victory lane for the team.
However, this news contradicts what Haley had to say earlier this season.
When Haley was pressed on possibly leaving Rick Ware Racing for a better team, back when he was said to be a candidate for larger teams such as RFK Racing, he insisted his that loyalty was with Rick Ware Racing and added that he would compete for the team for as long as team owner Rick Ware wanted him to.
Of course, neither Haley nor Rick Ware Racing would have known at the time that LaJoie's ride – and LaJoie – could become available. At some point after that commitment was stated, both teams and drivers decided that a change of scenery would benefit all involved.
Fans are now left with a major contradiction of words. Haley pledged his loyalty to Rick Ware Racing only a few months ago, indicating that there is only so much that can be taken at face value when it comes to certain driver comments made during silly season.
While Haley didn't force his way out, a Rick Ware Racing employee did make it seem like it was more Haley's decision than it was the team's decision during the press conference announcing the move.
LaJoie was set to leave Spire Motorsports at the end of the 2024 season anyway, and now the move has come seven races earlier, solidifying Haley as a part of the team's three-car lineup in 2025 as well.
For Rick Ware Racing, they can hope to win with LaJoie, but the "here and now only" has only added more instability to a team looking to have a consistent presence in the No. 51 Ford. While Haley had been having the best individual statistical season in team history, LaJoie's plans for 2025 are still to be determined.