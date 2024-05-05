NASCAR: Surprise Kevin Harvick announcement makes 2016 rumor true
By Randy Smith
Kevin Harvick's retirement from NASCAR Cup Series competition turned out to be a short one. During the pre-race show at Dover Motor Speedway last Sunday afternoon, it was announced Harvick is set to practice and qualify for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway behind the wheel of Hendrick Motorsports' No. 5 Chevrolet.
Kyle Larson, who drives the car full-time, plans to stay at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to practice for the Indy 500 as he attempts to become the fifth driver to run the Memorial Day Double and the first since 2014.
Harvick won't be competing in the All-Star Race itself; Larson plans to be at North Wilkesboro by Sunday, and Harvick isn't eligible. Even though he is a former series champion, he is no longer a full-time driver and did not win a race last year.
But his practice and qualifying sessions are still set to bring him back to the Cup Series in a new car with a new team.
In last year's All-Star Race, which was the Cup Series' first race at North Wilkesboro since 1996, Harvick paid tribute to his time with Richard Childress Racing by donning the No. 29 instead of the No. 4 he was issued during his tenure with Stewart-Haas Racing. While it was not a complete ride swap, the All-Star Race showed a sense of relaxation with the usual rules.
But with Harvick now in the No. 5 car, an old rumor is coming true.
Harvick was actually viewed as a candidate to drive Hendrick Motorsports' No. 5 Chevrolet, and this rumor was widely reported in 2016. The rumor that was there was a deal on the table for Harvick to replace Kasey Kahne beginning in the 2017 season.
Kahne ended up winning a race in the No. 5 Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2017, but he finished in 15th place in the point standings in what ended up being his final season with Rick Hendrick's team. Harvick won two races that year and finished in third.
The No. 5 Chevrolet ended up being discontinued for a few years, as Hendrick Motorsports added No. 9 for the following season for Chase Elliott, who had driven the No. 24 Chevrolet. William Byron replaced Kahne, but he did so behind the wheel of the No. 24 Chevrolet.
The No. 5 was not brought back until 2021, when the team signed Larson. Larson replaced Jimmie Johnson, who drove the No. 48 Chevrolet, but the No. 48 was given to Alex Bowman, who had driven the No. 88 Chevrolet since taking over from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The No. 88 has since been discontinued.
As for Harvick, he went on to have more success with Stewart-Haas Racing, winning 23 races after the 2017 season, including a career-high nine in 2020.
It's hard to guess whether Harvick would have done better or worse in the No. 5 Chevrolet than he did in the No. 4 Ford during his final few seasons as a full-time driver. Regardless, when NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway, a long-time rumor is finally slated to come true in a way nobody could have expected.