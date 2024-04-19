NASCAR: Talladega at risk of unexpected schedule change
The weather forecast is not promising for Sunday afternoon's GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
By Asher Fair
Since the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February was pushed back from Sunday to Monday, things have been relatively clear as far as the radar is concerned, and none of the other eight races contested since then have been significantly altered due to bad weather.
But there is a chance that that could change this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, as there is significant rain predicted at the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval when the 188-lap GEICO 500 is scheduled to take place.
According to The Weather Channel, there is a 90% chance of rain throughout Sunday, and the GEICO 500 is scheduled to begin at roughly 3:20 p.m. ET.
Talladega race at risk of becoming second 2024 postponement?
It is worth noting that Talladega Superspeedway does not have lights, which further increases the chance of a postponement if the track needs to be dried. Sunset is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.
There is notably only a 24% chance of rain on Saturday, but it is highly unlikely that NASCAR would move the race up a day like they did for the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. There is just a 4% chance of rain on Monday.
Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch, who finds himself below the playoff cut line after leading the point standings through the season's first two races, enters the GEICO 500 as the reigning winner. Team Penske's Ryan Blaney enters the race as the reigning winner at Talladega, winning the October race at the track to spearhead his run to the championship.
As of now, plan on tuning in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 21 for the live broadcast of the GEICO 500 from Talladega Superspeedway. If it doesn't take place as planned, tune in to USA Network for the Long Beach IndyCar race at the same time instead.