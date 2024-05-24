NASCAR team rebrands ahead of long-awaited Cup Series return
By Asher Fair
The Floyd Mayweather-owned The Money Team Racing made their NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2022 season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the No. 50 Chevrolet only ended up making a total of five additional appearances.
There were questions entering the 2024 season regarding the future of the team, and now some of those questions have been answered ahead of this Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
While some of the team's co-owners remain the same, Mayweather is no longer involved with the team, and the team, which was appropriately named after his The Money Team brand, has officially been rebranded.
The Money Team Racing becomes Team AmeriVet
Their new name is Team AmeriVet, reflecting the addition of AmeriVet Securities, a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer financial services company, as a partial owner.
The team have not competed in a Cup Series race since March 2023, when Conor Daly drove the No. 50 Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas, but they are set to make their long-awaited return this Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Ty Dillon, who competes full-time for Rackley WAR in the Truck Series and in select Cup Series races for Kaulig Racing, is set to pilot their Chevrolet entry in the 400-lap Coca-Cola 600 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval. AmeriVet Securites is set to serve as the primary sponsor.
The No. 50, which was used by The Money Team Racing as a nod to Mayweather's perfect 50-0 boxing record, is still set to be used by Team AmeriVet.
The team have not confirmed any Cup Series plans beyond this weekend's crown jewel event.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 26. Start a free trial of FuboTV if you have not yet had the chance to do so!