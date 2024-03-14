NASCAR team confirms driver change for Martinsville race
Kaulig Racing have not announced any more new drivers, but they have confirmed yet another switch for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Three drivers have already driven the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing through the first four races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.
A.J. Allmendinger, who drove the car full-time list year before instead dropping back down to run the full Xfinity Series schedule this year, opened up the season behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet and placed sixth in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Josh Williams, one of the other two full-time Kaulig Racing drivers in the Xfinity Series, then made his first Cup Series start since 2022 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, though he was unfortunately taken out in an early wreck.
Derek Kraus, who qualified the car for Allmendinger at Richmond Raceway last August due to Allmendinger's Xfinity Series commitment at Road America, made his official Cup Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and placed 28th before wrecking out of this past weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway.
No. 16 Chevrolet continues to rotate drivers
Earlier this week, the team announced that Allmendinger is set to make his second start of the season in this coming Sunday afternoon's race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
It had already been announced that Shane van Gisbergen, their other full-time Xfinity Series driver, was set to make his first start of the year in the following Sunday afternoon's race at Circuit of the Americas, making him the car's fourth driver through six races. His schedule was recently expanded from seven races to eight with the addition of the August race at Daytona International Speedway.
The team have not announced any more new drivers for the No. 16 Chevrolet, but they have announced yet another change: two weeks after the race at Circuit of the Americas, Williams is set to be back behind the wheel at Martinsville Speedway for his second start of the 2024 season on Sunday, April 7.
The next race on the schedule for which the No. 16 Chevrolet does not yet have a confirmed driver is still the season's seventh race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, March 31.
Van Gisbergen isn't scheduled to make his second start until the season's 10th race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 21, and Kraus isn't scheduled to make the third of his six scheduled starts until the season's 12th race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5.
Allmendinger and Williams do not have any confirmed starts beyond their next one, meaning that the car still needs a driver for 18 of the remaining 32 races on this year's schedule.