NASCAR team makes another driver change for Martinsville race
Josh Williams is set to make his second start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season for Kaulig Racing this Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Chevrolet is one of two charter cars that are being shared by multiple drivers throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
While the same driver, Kaz Grala, has driven the other one (Rick Ware Racing's No. 15 Ford) dating back to the season's second race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the No. 16 Chevrolet has had the same driver from one race to the next on only one occasion so far this year.
And that is set to remain the case for another week.
Another driver change for Kaulig Racing
Josh Williams, who is in his first season competing full-time for Matt Kaulig's Xfinity Series team, is set to make his second start of the 2024 Cup Series season in this Sunday afternoon's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. His first start of the year at Atlanta was cut short due to a wreck on only the second lap.
Williams is one of five drivers who spent time behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet during the 2024 season's first seven races. A.J. Allmendinger and Shane van Gisbergen, his two full-time Xfinity Series teammates, have driven it in two races and one race, respectively. Derek Kraus has also driven it twice, and Ty Dillon has driven it once.
Allmendinger also drove the No. 13 Chevrolet, the non-charter car the team have added to their lineup from time to time since last season, two weekends ago at Circuit of the Americas, where van Gisbergen drove the No. 16 Chevrolet. Dillon is the most recent driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet, having driven it this past Easter Sunday night at Richmond Raceway.
The only occasion on which the driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet remained the same from week to week was in the season's third and fourth races, when Kraus made the first two starts of his career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.
Following this weekend's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval, there are still 13 races for which the No. 16 Chevrolet needs a driver, as van Gisbergen is confirmed for seven more starts, while Kraus and Dillon are both confirmed for four more.
It is believed that Allmendinger and Williams will both make additional starts, but nothing has been announced.
Dillon is set to drive the car next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, followed by van Gisbergen at Talladega Superspeedway. The car is still without a driver for the following weekend's race at Dover Motor Speedway.
Fox Sports 1 is set to broadcast the Cook Out 400 live from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 7.