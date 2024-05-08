NASCAR team makes rare lineup decision for Darlington race
By Asher Fair
The No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet is one of just two charter cars being shared by multiple drivers throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the other being the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford.
Through the first 12 races of the 2024 season, five drivers have spent time behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet. Those drivers include the three full-time drivers for Matt Kaulig's team in the Xfinity Series -- A.J. Allmendinger, Josh Williams, and Shane van Gisbergen -- plus Ty Dillon and Derek Kraus.
All five drivers have made multiple starts in the car this year. Allmendinger and Kraus have each made three appearances while Williams, van Gisbergen and Dillon have each made two.
On only one occasion so far this season has the driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet remained the same from one race to the next, and that happened back in March when Kraus made the first two starts of his Cup Series career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.
Now it is set to happen again heading into the season's 13th race at Darlington Raceway this Sunday afternoon.
Kraus made his third career start this past Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Following his 31st place finish, he is set to return and compete in Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington.
Beyond this 293-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval in Darlington, South Carolina, Kraus has two more races confirmed on his schedule. He is set to compete at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday, June 2 and at Phoenix again to conclude the season on Sunday, November 10.
The No. 16 Chevrolet still needs a driver for 12 of the 23 remaining races after this weekend. Van Gisbergen has six more starts scheduled while Dillon has three.
With van Gisbergen set to compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 26, the next race on the schedule for which the car still needs a driver is the race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9. It is believed that either Allmendinger or van Gisbergen will be tabbed the driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet for this road course event.
Allmendinger is also set to compete in the non-points All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway next Sunday, May 19, having gained eligibility due to his victory at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval last October when he was still a full-time driver for Kaulig Racing's Cup Series team.
The Goodyear 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Darlington Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 12.