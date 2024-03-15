NASCAR team confirms rare Cup Series appearance, first since 2022
MBM Motorsports are set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas after missing their first season completely last year.
By Asher Fair
Sunday, April 24, 2022 is the most recent date which saw MBM Motorsports compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race, when J.J. Yeley drove the No. 55 Ford at Talladega Superspeedway. But that is set to change next weekend at Circuit of the Americas, which happens to be the only other track at which the Carl Long-team competed two years ago.
MBM Motorsports have confirmed that they plan to return to the Cup Series on Sunday, March 24 at Circuit of the Americas. Timmy Hill, who competed full-time for the team in 2020 and part-time in 2021, is set to compete in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) road course in Austin, Texas.
Hill, whose most recent Cup Series appearance was a failed Daytona 500 qualifying attempt in February 2022, is set to drive the No. 66 Ford in this race. MBM Motorsports also attempted to compete in that race with Yeley, but he too failed to qualify.
Hill's most recent Cup Series start came at Phoenix Raceway during the 2021 season finale.
MBM Motorsports back in the NASCAR Cup Series
As of now, MBM Motorsports' return season is set to see them compete in 12 races. Following the race at Circuit of the Americas, they plan to return at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26. However, they have not yet named a driver for the Coca-Cola 600. In fact, no drivers have been confirmed beyond Hill's first start of the season.
Boris Said competed for the team at Circuit of the Americas when they fielded an entry there in March 2022.
During the regular season, MBM Motorsports also plan to compete at Iowa Speedway (Sunday, June 16), Nashville Superspeedway (Sunday, June 30), the Chicago Street Course (Sunday, July 7), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sunday, July 21), and Daytona International Speedway (Saturday, August 24).
They also plan to make a total of five playoff starts at Bristol Motor Speedway (Saturday, September 21), Kansas Speedway (Sunday, September 29), the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Sunday, October 13), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, October 20), and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, November 10).
MBM Motorsports made select Cup Series starts from 2017, when they made their series debut, to 2022 (full-time in 2020), and they considered making select appearances last year. But between everything that goes into preparing for a Cup Series race and the decision they made to scale back their Xfinity Series program from full-time to part-time, it just didn't end up happening.
Fox is set to broadcast the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix live from Circuit of the Americas beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 24.