NASCAR team not appealing driver's Atlanta disqualification
Front Row Motorsports will not appeal NASCAR's decision to disqualify Layne Riggs from Saturday's Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Front Row Motorsports' Layne Riggs was disqualified from Saturday afternoon's NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after his No. 38 Ford was found to have violated rule 14.4.10.1.G (Windshield fasteners must remain tight and stationary for the entire event).
The 21-year-old Bahama, North Carolina native had originally finished the 135-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval in 24th place. There were 33 trucks in the race, so he was scored in 33rd. He also lost his third place finish in the first stage.
Front Row Motorsports have accepted the punishment and will not appeal NASCAR's decision. The disqualification continues a disappointing start to the season for Riggs, whose No. 38 Ford is coming off of back-to-back multi-win seasons, including a championship-winning 2022 campaign, with Zane Smith behind the wheel.
Layne Riggs last in NASCAR Truck Series standings
Riggs, who is in his first full season in the Truck Series after promising three-race stints in the series during both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, was knocked out of the season opener at Daytona International Speedway with early damage and scored in 33rd place out of 36 trucks, netting him just four points.
With his disqualification on Saturday officially demoting him to 33rd (last), he now finds himself in a tie for 38th (last) in the standings among points-eligible drivers with just eight points.
Had it not been for his disqualification, he would have scored nine points for his 24th place finish, plus eight additional points for his third place in stage one. He would be in a 27th place tie in the standings rather than a 38th place tie, last among the 28 drivers who have competed in both races so far this season.
