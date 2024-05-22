NASCAR team, veteran driver returning for first race in months
By Asher Fair
J.J. Yeley wasn't initially planning on returning to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024 after announcing that he would not be back with Rick Ware Racing, where he had made select starts in each of the last six seasons.
But that changed when he landed a ride with NY Racing Team behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Unfortunately, it changed again when he failed to qualify for the race, coming up just shy in his Bluegreen Vacations Duel race.
However, two weeks later, NY Racing Team, which hadn't officially competed in a Cup Series race since 2022, brought back the No. 44 Chevrolet, and Yeley officially made the 2024 season his 20th season of Cup Series competition.
NY Racing Team, J.J. Yeley set to return
Now after nearly three months, NY Racing Team and Yeley are set to return for another race: the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Yeley, who finished in a career-high second place in the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 with Joe Gibbs Racing, is set to drive the No. 44 Chevrolet in this Sunday evening's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval, one of the crown jewel races on the Cup Series schedule -- and the longest race on the NASCAR calendar.
Yeley competed in last year's Coca-Cola 600 for Rick Ware Racing and finished in 16th place.
The No. 44 Chevrolet is one of four non-charter cars on the entry list for this race, meaning that 40 cars are set to compete. As a result, Yeley is locked into the race.
Fox is set to broadcast the Coca-Cola 600 live from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 26.