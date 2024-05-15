NASCAR team confirms another expansion for Sonoma race
By Asher Fair
Richard Childress Racing have added a third car on two occasions so far during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, both times for Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill.
Hill drove the No. 33 Chevrolet alongside full-time drivers Austin Dilon (No. 3 Chevrolet) and Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) in the race at Texas Motor Speedway last month and in the race at Kansas Speedway earlier this month.
He had not driven the car since August 2022, when he made his series debut at Michigan International Speedway. His only Cup Series starts in 2023 came with Beard Motorsports.
Hill is set to make at least two additional starts behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet car this season, but the locations have not yet been determined.
Richard Childress Racing bringing back No. 33 Chevrolet
What has been determined is where the team plan to bring back the No. 33 Chevrolet next, and that is at Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 next month.
Richard Childress Racing are set to add the car for Australian Supercars driver Will Brown, who currently leads the Supercars standings with three wins and four runner-up finishes in the season's first eight races.
Brown has never competed in a Cup Series race, but that is set to change on Sunday, June 9.
Last August, Richard Childress Racing also added the No. 33 Chevrolet for the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for fellow Supercars driver Brodie Kostecki, who went on to win the 2023 Supercars title. He finished in 22nd place in his Cup Series debut.
The addition of Brown to the team's roster continues a recent trend of Supercars talent coming to the United States to compete in the Cup Series. Shane van Gisbergen's series debut on the streets of Chicago last July really got that trend started, as he became the first driver to win his first Cup Series race since 1963.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 9.