NASCAR team returning for first Cup Series race in over a year
By Asher Fair
The Money Team Racing have not competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race since they made their sixth appearance all-time in the race at Circuit of the Americas back in March 2023, doing so with Conor Daly behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet.
The team, partially owned by Floyd Mayweather Jr., made their Cup Series debut in the 2022 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. They also competed at Circuit of the Americas in 2022, and they made additional starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. They returned for the 2023 Daytona 500.
Now the team have been rebranded as Team AmeriVet, and while some of the co-owners remain owners of the organization, Mayweather himself is no longer associated. AmeriVet Securities, which is a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer financial services company, is also involved in the new ownership.
Team AmeriVet to compete at Charlotte
The team are set to return for their first start in over a year this weekend at Charlotte, and Ty Dillon is set to pilot the AmeriVet Securities-sponsored No. 50 Chevrolet in the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the NASCAR schedule.
The team's plans beyond Sunday's crown jewel event, a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval, remain unknown.
Dillon, who competes full-time for Rackley WAR in the Truck Series, also competes in select races for Kaulig Racing's Cup Series team and has made two of his five scheduled starts so far this year at Richmond Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. He is set to make an additional start at Richmond and further starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.
Tune in to Fox at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 26 for the live broadcast of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!