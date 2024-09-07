NASCAR team changes drivers ahead of Atlanta playoff race
By Asher Fair
Rick Ware Racing are one of two NASCAR Cup Series teams that have rotated drivers in and out of one of their charter cars throughout the 2024 season, and they are set to make another change ahead of this Sunday afternoon's playoff opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Cody Ware is set to make his seventh start of the 2024 season behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford in Sunday's 260-lap Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval.
He finished in a career-high fourth place in his most recent start at Daytona International Speedway two weekends ago.
Rick Ware Racing driver rotation
Kaz Grala, who drove the No. 15 Ford in 16 of the 26 regular season races, competed in the regular season finale at Darlington Raceway this past Sunday night.
It is expected that Grala will compete in six of the 10 playoffs races while Ware will compete in four. Grala is set to return for next weekend's road course race at Watkins Glen International, though a schedule beyond that race has not yet been confirmed for the No. 15 entry.
Aside from Ware and Grala, Riley Herbst is the only driver who has driven the No. 15 Ford this season, and he did so in four regular season races. There are not currently any more Cup Series races planned for Herbst this year.
Kaulig Racing are the only other team that have run a shared charter entry this season. Five drivers have driven the No. 16 Chevrolet so far in 2024, though the team are set to stick with the same driver for the third week in a row.
Shane van Gisbergen is set to be back in the car at Atlanta, and he is also set to compete in the following weekend's race at Watkins Glen.
Tune in to USA Network at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 8 for the live broadcast of the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart from Atlanta Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the opening race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs!