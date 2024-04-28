NASCAR team makes driver change in back-to-back weeks
After Kaz Grala did not compete in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, he is set to return for Rick Ware Racing at Dover Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Through the first nine races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Rick Ware Racing only changed the driver of the No. 15 Ford on one occasion, a stark contrast to Kaulig Racing's approach for their No. 16 Chevrolet, the only other shared charter entry in this year's lineup.
Riley Herbst opened up the year behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and Kaz Grala, who competed in a non-charter entry for Front Row Motorsports in the "Great American Race", drove it in the next eight races.
But at Talladega Superspeedway, Rick Ware Racing brought in Cody Ware to drive the No. 15 Ford. Now Grala is set to return for this weekend's race at Dover Motor Speedway.
Kaz Grala back at Rick Ware Racing for Dover
Grala, whose top finish of the 2024 season is a 14th place effort at Atlanta Motor Speedway, is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford in this coming Sunday afternoon's 400-lap Wurth 400 at the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware.
Beyond this weekend, Grala does not have any scheduled starts until the season's 17th race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16. Rick Ware Racing have not confirmed a driver for the No. 15 Ford for any of the races (aside from this Sunday's Wurth 400) until then.
While Grala is set to compete in 25 races in total for Rick Ware Racing this year, he only has two other confirmed locations on his schedule. He is also set to compete in the season's 18th race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 23 and the season's 28th race (second playoff race) at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, September 15.
As for Sunday's race at Dover, FanDuel Sportsbook lists Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson as the favorite.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
The Wurth 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Dover Motor Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 28.