NASCAR: Two Cup Series drivers switching teams at Kansas
By Asher Fair
It was confirmed over the summer that Corey LaJoie would not be back for what would have been a fifth year behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Spire Motorsports signed Michael McDowell from Front Row Motorsports for next year, and they also confirmed that Carson Hocevar is set to return for a second season. Additionally, Zane Smith will not return to the team in 2025, leaving them with a vacant seat to fill.
That vacancy is set to be filled by the driver who gave them what remains their one and only win at Daytona International Speedway in July 2019.
Justin Haley, who joined Rick Ware Racing after competing for Kaulig Racing in 2022 and 2023, is set to replace LaJoie behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet, and he does not have to wait until 2025 to do so.
Haley, LaJoie to swap rides at Kansas
Haley is set to move back to Spire Motorsports ahead of this coming Sunday afternoon's Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET at Kansas Speedway, and LaJoie is set to replace him behind the wheel of the No. 51 Ford.
This rare in-season driver swap comes even though Haley had said over the summer that he was committed to competing for Rick Ware Racing next year.
When Haley competed in select races for Spire Motorsports during their first season in 2019, they were still largely considered a backmarker team; his win was also their first ever top 27 finish.
They have since added eight more top five finishes and 12 additional top 10 finishes, and while their performance is still considered below average, they have emerged as a threat to run well at several types of tracks.
Haley has been confirmed by Spire Motorsports as the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet for 2025, solidifying the team's three-car lineup. However, Rick Ware Racing have yet to confirm whether or not LaJoie will continue to drive the No. 51 Ford next year.
LaJoie sits in 31st place in the point standings with three top 10 finishes, including a top finish of fourth place in the Daytona 500, through 29 races this year. He is just one point ahead of Haley in 32nd. Haley's two top 10 finishes this year are both ninth place efforts at Darlington Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
The Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET is set to be shown live on USA Network from Kansas Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 29. At Kansas in May, Haley finished in 18th place, and LaJoie finished in 26th. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!