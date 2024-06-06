NASCAR: Two teams making driver changes for Sonoma race
By Asher Fair
Two of the 36 charter entries do not have full-time drivers for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Those two cars, the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford and the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, are both set to have different drivers again this weekend for Sunday afternoon's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
Cody Ware made his second appearance of the 2024 season behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford and Derek Kraus made his fifth appearance of the year behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet in this past Sunday afternoon's race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
Kaz Grala and A.J. Allmendinger are set to return this weekend.
Rick Ware Racing, Kaulig Racing change drivers again
The 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Sonoma, California is set to mark Grala's 13th race with Rick Ware Racing this year, while it is set to mark Allmendinger's seventh with Kaulig Racing.
Grala's first 12 races behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford included 11 points races and the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
After driving the No. 16 Chevrolet full-time last year before dropping back down to the Xfinity Series in 2024, Allmendinger has made six starts with Matt Kaulig's Cup Series team this year, but only five have come behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet.
In the season's first road course race at Circuit of the Americas back in March, fellow full-time Kaulig Racing Xfinity Series driver Shane van Gisbergen drove the No. 16 Chevrolet, while the team added the No. 13 Chevrolet for Allmendinger. That race remains the only race in which they have added a third car this year.
Allmendinger's first five races behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet included three points races and both the Busch Light Clash and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway last month.
Grala is set to compete in a total of 25 races this season. Allmendinger's schedule beyond this weekend has not yet been announced, but he did confirm recently confirm to Beyond the Flag that things are set to start to pick up for him in the Cup Series throughout the second half of the season.
