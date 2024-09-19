NASCAR: Two teams scaling back, dropping a car for Bristol race
By Asher Fair
Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International featured two non-charter entries, both of which were fielded by teams that field two full-time entries.
For the third time in 2024, 23XI Racing added the No. 50 Toyota, and also for the third time in 2024, Kaulig Racing added the No. 13 Chevrolet.
Juan Pablo Montoya drove the No. 50 Toyota, marking his first NASCAR start since 2014, and A.J. Allmendinger drove the No. 13 Chevrolet. He is the only driver to pilot the No. 13 car this year.
23XI, Kaulig scale back at Bristol
But both teams will be scaling back to only their two charter entries for this coming Saturday night's round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway. 23XI Racing field the No. 23 Toyota for Bubba Wallace and the No. 45 Toyota for Tyler Reddick, while Kaulig Racing field the No. 16 Chevrolet for a rotation of drivers and the No. 31 Chevrolet for Daniel Hemric.
After Shane van Gisbergen drove the No. 16 Chevrolet in four consecutive races, Allmendinger is set to replace him in this Saturday's 500-lap Bass Pro Shops Night Race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.
In addition to three starts behind the wheel of the No. 13 Chevrolet this year, Allmendinger has made a team-high nine starts behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet.
There is still one non-charter car on the entry list for this Saturday's race, that being the No. 66 Ford for MBM Motorsports. Carl Long's team have appeared in eight races so far this season, and six different drivers have driven the car. Josh Bilicki, who drove it to its season-best finish of 28th place at the Chicago Street Course in early July, is set to drive it again this weekend.
The No. 66 Ford is locked into the race, given the fact that there are only 37 cars on the entry list.
USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 21.