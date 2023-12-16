NASCAR: Two Trackhouse drivers now competing for other teams
Two drivers under contract with Trackhouse Racing Team are set to compete full-time for other teams during the 2024 NASCAR season.
By Asher Fair
After competing in his first two NASCAR Cup Series races and becoming the first driver to win a race on debut since 1963, three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen signed a deal to remain with Trackhouse Racing Team. However, his exact involvement in the sport for 2024 and beyond was not announced at that time.
Van Gisbergen got his opportunity to compete for the Justin Marks and Pitbull-owned team through PROJECT91, which was introduced in 2022 and designed as a way to give renowned international race car drivers the opportunity to compete in select races at NASCAR's highest level.
Driving the No. 91 Chevrolet, the 34-year-old New Zealander won the inaugural race at the Chicago Street Course, and he placed 10th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Shane van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans
Van Gisbergen is set to make at least seven additional starts behind the wheel of the No. 91 Chevrolet, which remains a non-chartered entry, in 2024. But he is also set to compete full-time for another team in another one of NASCAR's national series.
The plan was always to have him compete in multiple series during 2024 to give him the best chance to develop ahead of a potential full-time move to the Cup Series at some point down the road. Now that plan is coming into focus.
Kaulig Racing announced that van Gisbergen is set to drive the No. 97 Chevrolet full-time throughout the 2024 Xfinity Series season. He remains under contract with Trackhouse Racing Team.
There are four total drivers who are now under contract with Trackhouse Racing Team, both only two of them, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, compete full-time for the Cup Series team. Aside from van Gisbergen, the other is Zane Smith.
The 2022 Truck Series champion signed a multi-year contract with Trackhouse Racing Team, but with no room at their Cup Series program, he was loaned out to Spire Motorsports for the 2024 season. The move was made possible by Spire Motorsports' purchase of a third charter from Live Fast Motorsports.
Corey LaJoie is set to return to Spire Motorsports for a fourth season behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet, while rookie Carson Hocevar is set to replace the likely Kaulig Racing-bound Ty Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet. The No. 71 Chevrolet was added for Smith. No Cup Series race has featured a No. 71 car since 2011.