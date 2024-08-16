NASCAR veteran lands second full-time Cup ride in three years
By Asher Fair
A.J. Allmendinger returned to the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver for the first time since 2018 in 2023, doing so with Kaulig Racing behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet.
But even though he won the playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Matt Kaulig's team felt that he would be a bigger asset to the organization in the Xfinity Series for 2024.
The 42-year-old Los Gatos, California native has still competed in quite a few Cup Series races this season, as the No. 16 Chevrolet is still a charter car has had a rotating cast of drivers. He has also made select appearances in the non-charter No. 13 Chevrolet when the team have fielded three entries. Daniel Hemric is the full-time driver of the No. 31 Chevrolet.
Despite winning multiple races in each Xfinity Series season from 2020 to 2023, including five in each of his two seasons as a full-time driver in 2021 and 2022, Allmendinger hasn't yet won this year. He sits in sixth place in the point standings with six races remaining on the regular season schedule.
A.J. Allmendinger back to NASCAR Cup Series in 2025
But his continued success in the Cup Series this year, which includes three sixth places finishes for a team still largely considered to be below average on overall performance, has resulted in a promotion back to a full-time Cup ride for 2025. He is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet once again next year.
Given his prowess in road course racing, an ideal season for him in 2025 would probably include a regular season victory to get him into the postseason. Allmendinger is a three-time Cup Series winner, and his only career playoff berth came in 2014 after he won at Watkins Glen International.
He also won at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2021, but as a part-time driver, he did not qualify for the playoffs. Last year he won in the playoffs, but he was not a part of the 16-driver postseason field.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule has not yet been released, but the 2024 playoff schedule consists of two road course races. Should Allmendinger advance to the postseason next year and the playoffs once again consist of multiple road course races, perhaps a deep playoff run is not out of the question.