NASCAR veteran suspended indefinitely after domestic violence arrest
Gray Gaulding has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR after being arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charges.
By Asher Fair
Gray Gaulding has not yet competed in any NASCAR races in 2024, and that is likely to remain the case for the foreseeable future.
The 26-year-old Colonial Heights, Virginia native was arrested on Tuesday morning on misdemeanor domestic violence charges. He was listed in the arrest records of the Charlotte (N.C.) Mecklenburg Sheriff's Department and released from custody later that afternoon.
NASCAR officials responded to the arrest by issuing Gaulding a suspension, barring him from any competition indefinitely.
Gray Gaulding suspended indefinitely
Gaulding did not have any confirmed plans to return to NASCAR in 2024, though that was subject to change, given the fact that he has competed in at least one of the three national series in each of the last 10 seasons dating back to 2014.
Gaulding has made 60 career Cup Series starts, 79 career Xfinity Series starts, and 19 career Truck Series starts.
He made his first Cup Series start since the 2020 season last June at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway with Rick Ware Racing, finishing in 29th place, and he ran a part-time Xfinity Series schedule with SS-Green Light Racing, the team with which he competed full-time in 2019, throughout the 2023 season.
His career-best finish in the Cup Series is a ninth place effort at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2017, and his career-best finishes in the Xfinity Series are runner-up efforts at Talladega and Daytona International Speedway in April 2019 and August 2020, respectively. His career-best finish in the Truck Series is a fourth place effort at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in August 2014.
Gaulding's most recent appearance in a NASCAR race came at Daytona last August, when he finished in ninth place in the Xfinity Series race. He returned to the series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October but failed to qualify.