NASCAR veteran rules out landing 2024 Daytona 500 ride
Greg Biffle will not drive the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing Team in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500.
By Asher Fair
NY Racing Team's No. 44 Chevrolet was a late addition to the entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
The addition brings the car count to 42 ahead of Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session (Fox Sports 1, 8:15 p.m. ET) and Thursday night's Bluegreen Vacations Duels (Fox Sports 1, 7:00 p.m. ET).
Just 40 cars can compete in the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval. With the 36 charter cars locked in, there are effectively six drivers going for four open spots.
Five of the non-charter cars have confirmed drivers, but the No. 44 Chevrolet is still lacking one.
NY Racing Team made their most recent Daytona 500 attempt in 2022, when they fielded the No. 44 Chevrolet for Greg Biffle. Biffle had not competed in the Cup Series since 2016, and he went on to compete in four more races for the team throughout the 2022 season.
With NY Racing Team on the entry list for this year's Daytona 500, there was speculation that Biffle could be making another return. But despite the emergence of images featuring a hauler and car with his name and signature, he will not be competing in this year's running of the "Great American Race".
Biffle shot down the speculation in an Instagram post, citing prior contract obligations that have not yet been fulfilled from two seasons ago.
Whoever ends up being named the driver of the No. 44 Chevrolet will have to compete with Front Row Motorsports' Kaz Grala, RFK Racing's David Ragan, Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo, Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod, and Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson just to get into the race.
Two of those drivers are set to lock in on speed in the single-car qualifying session, and two more are set to lock in based on their results in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels. The other two will be left on the outside looking in.
