NASCAR veteran finally lands a ride for the 2024 season
Matt DiBenedetto started the 2024 NASCAR season without a ride, but he has recently landed one in a series he hasn't competed in since 2019.
By Randy Smith
Since the end of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, few drivers have seen a more curved career path than Matt DiBenedetto. After losing his ride at Wood Brothers Racing to Harrison Burton, DiBenedetto found himself in the Truck Series with Rackley WAR for the 2022 season.
While he was able to score his first career win at Talladega Superspeedway, DiBenedetto had not qualified for the playoffs and thus his victory did not advance him to the next round.
He was able to make the playoffs in 2023, but he was eliminated after the first round cutoff race at Kansas Speedway. In a relatively surprising move, he was released from the team after announcing his intention to seek a new opportunity for 2024 and beyond, even though the 2023 season had not yet concluded.
That opportunity had still not arrived by the time the 2024 season rolled around just over a month ago with the season openers at Daytona International Speedway.
But now after spending several months without a home, DiBenedetto has found a ride for the 2024 NASCAR season.
DiBenedetto recently announced on Twitter that he is set to compete in select the Xfinity Series for Viking Motorsports, beginning with this coming Saturday afternoon's race at Richmond Raceway. He has not competed in the series since 2019.
The 32-year-old is slated to drive the No. 38 Ford, which is being fielded in collaboration with RSS Racing, in five races before being re-evaluated by the team. He is also set to compete at Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Dover Motor Speedway before that re-evaluation.
It has been reported that Viking Motorsports plan to compete in the Xfinity Series in every race aside from the road course races and the two races at Darlington Raceway.
Time will tell if DiBenedetto can score his first Xfinity Series win with Viking Motorsports, but after being released before the end of the 2023 Truck Series season, the veteran finally has another chance to keep his NASCAR career afloat, despite having started the season without a home.