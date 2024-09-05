NCAA football player goes full Kyle Busch in major Week 1 upset
By Asher Fair
Boston College wide receiver Dino Tomlin mocked the Florida State fans at Doak Campbell Stadium amid another miserable performance from the Seminoles, who entered their first home game of the season as 16.5-point favorites over an Eagles team picked to finish toward the bottom of the ACC.
Dino, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, was seen doing a crying baby gesture toward the booing fans while the team from Chestnut Hill held a 21-6 lead in the third quarter on Monday night in Tallahassee.
Boston College went on to win their season opener by a score of 28-13, and the No. 10 Seminoles, ranked as the top team in the ACC, plummeted out of the rankings after falling to 0-2. Boston College, meanwhile, is now the second team ranked outside of the top 25 in the AP Poll.
Dino Tomlin goes full Kyle Busch
The move from the graduate student was similar to that of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch after he held off Kyle Larson to win at Chicagoland Speedway in July 2018.
Busch "cried" into the camera as the crowd booed him and stated that "if you don't like that kind of racing, don't even watch."
The boos came after Busch and Larson made contact multiple times throughout the final trip around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) oval, and Busch ultimately prevailed.
Despite Larson having initiated the contact, the crowd was largely pulling for him over Busch. In a wrecked race car, he had to settle for second place.
To be fair, I were a Florida State fan, I would probably take Busch's advice; I wouldn't want to watch this ongoing trainwreck, no matter how many screens are available.
Boston College is set to host the Duquesne Dukes this Saturday, September 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Extra/ESPN+), while Florida State is set to host the Memphis Tigers on the same day at 12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN).
Busch, meanwhile, just failed to qualify for the Cup Series playoffs for the first time since 2012, ending the longest active streak. The playoff opener is scheduled to be contested at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday, September 8, with live coverage set to be provided by USA Network starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.