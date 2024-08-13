The other young Red Bull driver who could move to Formula 1 in 2025
Current uncertainty at Red Bull could result in two of their four drivers being replaced after this season. Liam Lawson will likely be one of the drivers who fills a void next season, either as the replacement for Sergio Perez at Red Bull or Daniel Ricciardo at RB.
The other is far less talked about: Isack Hadjar. Hadjar joined the Red Bull Junior Team in 2022 and is leading the Formula 2 driver championship for Campos Racing. Red Bull currently have several junior drivers coming up the ranks, and Hadjar has seemingly solidified his place as the next man up.
In only his second season in Formula 2, the 19-year-old has made a massive jump in the right direction. The French-Algerian driver has gone from one podium finish and a 14th place finish last year to four wins, seven podium finishes, and a pole position in 2024. Hadjar sits atop the championship with a comfortable 39-point lead over Gabriel Bortoleto.
Prominent figures at Red Bull recognize Hadjar’s talent.
Right before the summer break, Hadjar finished on a high note and took the win in the feature race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Both Christian Horner and Max Verstappen praised the young Formula 2 star and see a future for him in Formula 1.
Given the current circumstances at Red Bull, Hadjar being promoted to Formula 1 in 2025 is highly contingent on Ricciardo being dropped by Red Bull entirely. If the Australian is moved up to Red Bull to replace Sergio Perez, then Lawson would probably join Yuki Tsunoda at RB in 2025. In that case, Hadjar would likely be a reserve driver for Red Bull rather than a full-time driver for RB.
If not, Lawson could instead replace Perez, and Hadjar could then replace Ricciardo.
There have been some conversations about Hadjar’s readiness for Formula 1. His karting and racing record is not a typical one when compared to those of other drivers who have made their way to the top.
Drivers typically have at least a few championships to their name in other karting and racing series. But Hadjar has never won a championship of any kind. His best finish is second place in karting back in 2016, before his teenage years began.
Hadjar may be peaking at the right time, as his first championship could be coming soon, and it could be coming at the level right below Formula 1. It should be very interesting to see where he ends up next year with the pool of talent that Red Bull have at their disposal.