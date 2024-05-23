Possible Kyle Larson Indy 500 replacement emerges, and it's not Tony Kanaan
By Asher Fair
With bad weather threatening to impact the schedule for the 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there is a chance that Kyle Larson will not get to complete the Memorial Day Double.
Given the fact that he is a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, he has emphasized that the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is his priority over the Indy 500, even after qualifying fifth for the latter on Sunday afternoon in the Firestone Fast Six.
Last week, it emerged that Tony Kanaan, the 22-time Indy 500 starter who won the race in 2013, was the backup driver for Larson.
Kanaan, who now serves as Arrow McLaren's sporting director, had planned on making his start in the 2023 edition of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" his last, but he is there for the team if they need to call on him to drive the No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet.
Possible Kyle Larson replacement (not named Tony Kanaan) emerges
However, there is no guarantee that Kanaan will be able -- or allowed -- to complete the required "refresher test" before race day. While this isn't totally off the table, he hasn't competed in an oval race since last year's Indy 500, so there would presumably be no exemption.
As he was not on the entry list, he did not partake in qualifying, so he may not truly be an option to fill in for Larson if a replacement is needed. However, another driver who did partake in qualifying this past weekend could be an option. In fact, he could be the only option.
The only driver who attempted to qualify for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval but failed to do so was Nolan Siegel.
The 19-year-old rookie found himself behind the eight-ball after a Fast Friday crash, and his backup No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda never had near enough pace to lock him into the field of 33. His bid officially came to an end with a crash on Bump Day.
Siegel has never competed in an IndyCar oval race, but he has obviously already completed his Rookie Orientation Program. Now, according to RACER.com, he too is being considered as a potential replacement for Larson in the event that schedule changes prevent the first Memorial Day Double attempt since 2014 from taking place as planned.
