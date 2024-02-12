SRX fans still have one thing to look forward to after canceled season
The 2024 SRX season may be canceled, but fans can still take advantage of the series' success from its three-year run.
By Asher Fair
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), officially the Camping World SRX Series, recently announced that its fourth season has been put on hold, meaning that there will not be any SRX action to look forward to this summer.
There had been past concerns regarding the health of the series, which ran its first season in the summer of 2021 after three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, three-time Cup Series champion crew chief Ray Evernham, sports agent Sandy Montag, and former NASCAR executive George Pyne put everything together in July 2020.
The series did manage to pull through for two more six-race seasons during the summers of 2022 and 2023. Unfortunately for race fans, season number four won't happen during the summer of 2024, and it might never happen, given the relatively bleak market/financial outlook as things stand right now.
Stewart won the 2021 championship, Marco Andretti won the 2022 title, and Ryan Newman won the 2023 title. Stewart is the all-time winningest driver with five victories; nobody else has more than two.
Before the 2022 season, we addressed one aspect of the series that had been relatively overlooked by fans, and it's an aspect that, even amid the presumed conclusion of the series, fans can still take advantage of.
SRX video game remains available
Racing video games such as the Formula 1 and NASCAR franchises have long been popular among drivers and fans, but one video game that flew under the radar was an SRX game which was released in conjunction with the start of the series' first season.
SRX: The Game, developed and published by Monster Games, Inc., was released just two weeks before the start of the series' inaugural season back in 2021. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows (Steam), and PlayStation 5, and among those who have actually taken the time to try it, it has received rave reviews.
When you look at the kind of action that SRX provided fans throughout its three-year run, the very short track action that hard core fans had been craving for many years, it's surprising that this game hasn't become a lot more popular than it has in the nearly three years since its release.
There is so much more to the game than just the 2021 SRX schedule and drivers. There are dozens of available tracks and even other types of cars to drive, enough to keep any race fan occupied during the offseason -- or in this case, during the would-be season. It is truly a complete game, and you can't beat the value.
SRX: The Game was not the first game which Stewart played a major role in putting together. He had worked with Monster Games, Inc. on multiple occasions in the past, specifically on 2020 releases Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Racing and Tony Stewart’s All-American Racing. Those games also unsurprisingly generated positive reviews overall.
With real-life SRX potentially gone for good, you still have the opportunity to keep the series alive in your own living room. Take advantage and let's make sure that a good thing doesn't die out completely. Who knows? Perhaps an elevated interest in the game can help spearhead an SRX resurgence one day.