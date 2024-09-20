Two Formula 1 drivers land on prestigious list, but for different reasons
By Asher Fair
Our friends at Sports Illustrated compiled a list titled "The 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports", featuring individuals from four different categories: icons and leaders, athletes, executives and dealmakers, and influencers.
The list includes many of the usuals for lists of this nature, such as Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Lionel Messi and LeBron James. The catch is that all individuals included could only be included in one category, even though many of them fit into multiple.
Two Formula 1 drivers, who have 10 world championships and 176 Grand Prix victories between them, also made it onto the list.
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were both included.
Zach Koons nominated both Verstappen and Hamilton. Verstappen won 19 times in 22 races last year, breaking his own single-season record of 15 from the previous year. With seven wins in 17 races this year, he is the current world championship leader as he aims to win a fourth consecutive title, dating back to his last-lap triumph over Hamilton in Abu Dhabi in 2021.
Hamilton's on-track success, which includes a record 105 victories and record-tying seven world championships (tied with Michael Schumacher), was mentioned, as was his stunning move to Ferrari for next year to wrap up a historic 12-year run with Mercedes.
Unlike Verstappen, Hamilton was actually listed under the influencer category rather than the athlete category, as his work off the race track, including his Mission 44 initiative, was also discussed. Of the 50 included, 17 were placed in the athlete category. Hamilton was one of nine included in the influencer category.
There are seven races remaining on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule, including this Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit. Live coverage is set to be provided by ESPN staring at 7:55 a.m. ET, so start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!