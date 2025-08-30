Rajah Caruth made his second start of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Daytona International Speedway, and like he did at Dover Motor Speedway in July, he drove the No. 32 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing.

Unfortunately for Caruth, he was unable to better his 22nd place finish at Dover and was scored in 29th when the night was all said and done at the "World Center of Racing".

As of now, the 23-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native does not have any more Xfinity Series starts confirmed for 2025.

Rajah Caruth replacement confirmed at Portland

Following his Daytona start, Caruth has now made 21 career Xfinity Series starts, and he recorded his top finishes of 12th place at Martinsville Speedway for Alpha Prime Racing in both 2022 and 2023. He did not compete at all in 2024.

This weekend, it is Austin Green who is set to return to the No. 32 Chevrolet for the eighth time this year. Green has made nine appearances so far this season, all with Jordan Anderson Racing, but he failed to qualify once in the No. 32 car at Darlington Raceway in April and then again at Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 87 car later in the month.

When he has successfully qualified, Green has been a bright spot for the relatively small Jordan Anderson Racing team, just as he was last year when he racked up five top 15 finishes, including three top 10 efforts with a top finish of fourth place at Sonoma Raceway, in seven starts.

This year, Green has reeled off four consecutive top 11 finishes behind the wheel of the No. 32 Chevrolet, including top efforts of seventh in the races at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and Watkins Glen International. The 24-year-old Concord, North Carolina is a road course racing specialist, and he has shown it in his limited time in the series.

Beyond this weekend, Green does not have any more starts lined up for the 2025 season, but it would not be surprising to see that change at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October. The team have not named a driver for that race. Green was knocked out at the Roval with an engine issue last year.

As for Caruth, he is still expected to drive a Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series at some point before the 2025 season concludes, just as he did in the 2023 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he placed 14th.

But his primary focus throughout the remainder of the 2025 season is obviously the Truck Series, where he is in his third full season and second behind the wheel of the No. 71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

He is in the playoffs for the second straight year, having earned his second career victory at Nashville Superspeedway back in May.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 is set to be shown live on the CW Network from Portland International Raceway beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 30. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!