The reaction to NASCAR Throwback Weekend can mean only one thing

This past NASCAR race weekend at Darlington Raceway was the sport's annual Throwback Weekend, igniting the annual debate about whether or not a "Throwback Weekend" is really necessary for the sport, or if, after all these years, it has run its course and should become a thing of the past – just like the many old paint schemes it produces.

Arguments supporting both sides of the issue were made by drivers, teams, and fans, which is no different than it is any other year. And every single one of those arguments is valid in its own way.

And that's exactly why those on the side of keeping Throwback Weekend as it is are 100% correct.

NASCAR Throwback Weekend: No harm, no foul

At the end of the day, there is no reason not to have Throwback Weekend. Nobody is required to participate, and even as things stand right now, there are plenty of cars and teams that don't take part. NASCAR isn't penalizing teams and drivers who don't participate.

There is nobody forcing anybody to do anything they don't want to do as far as how their paint schemes look at Darlington.

If, several years down the road, it turns out that everybody opts not to participate, then that is that. If it eventually fizzles out naturally, don't fight it. But there is no reason not to have a designated Throwback Weekend for the drivers and teams who do want to participate. It's not hurting anybody.

Of course, there are plenty of cars that run unique paint schemes, including several of the throwback variety, during non-Throwback Weekend races. Again, no harm, no foul. Nobody is being penalized if they do or don't run special paint schemes, regardless of which race weekend.

NASCAR stock cars need paint schemes regardless, one way or another. So what, exactly, does eliminating Throwback Weekend accomplish? Even if it is abolished, teams would still technically be allowed to run throwback schemes anyway.

