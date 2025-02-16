Rejected NASCAR ownership rumor turns out to be true

In late July 2024, Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks took to social media to shoot down a rumor that was based on the idea that his partner, Grammy Award-winning musical artist Pitbull, would be leaving Trackhouse Racing at the end of the 2024 NASCAR season.

Marks referred to the rumor as "materially untrue" and mocked the "unreliable media" for "perpetuating a lie".

As it turns out, that rumor has indeed turned out to be true, with confirmation coming just before the start of the 2025 Cup Series campaign.

Every single element to the stories of my friend and partner @pitbull leaving Trackhouse are materially untrue. Unreliable ‘media’ perpetuating a lie. We have big plans for 2025 and beyond! — Justin Marks (@JustinMarksTH) July 31, 2024

Pitbull departure rumor ends up being true

Just before the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, where Trackhouse Racing debuted four years ago, Pitbull announced that he is leaving the organization.

Ending partnership with Trackhouse Racing. Over the past five years, we’ve made history by introducing NASCAR to a whole new audience and falling in love with NASCAR fans at the same time. We have made the decision to terminate the partnership with Trackhouse Racing, effective… pic.twitter.com/jnUkyj7IM6 — Pitbull (@pitbull) February 14, 2025

Pitbull was one of the founding partners of the team after being brought in by Marks ahead of the organization's first season in the sport back in 2021, and he has remained involved ever since, introducing the stock car series to a new audience that otherwise may have never had the opportunity for quality exposure.

This is a great business story. Armando came in when we had no certainty of any material success and took a chance to help build a brand. Now that we've scaled up and have new parters, he's been able to be rewarded for the impact he's made. A great investment on both ends.… https://t.co/9pUvcoXS2C — Justin Marks (@JustinMarksTH) February 14, 2025

Pitbull out at Trackhouse after four years

The team have achieved great things during Pitbull's time at the helm with Marks. They started as a one-car program, running only the No. 99 Chevrolet for Daniel Suarez.

They capitalized on a great business opportunity in late 2021 to acquire the assets of Chip Ganassi Racing, allowing them to expand to two cars in 2022 and add the No. 1 Chevrolet for ex-Ganassi driver Ross Chastain.

Chastain delivered the team their first two victories, the first two wins of his career, in 2022 and made it all the way to the Championship 4. Suarez earned his first win in 2022 as well.

Chastain added two more victories in 2023, and through PROJECT91, the initiative introduced by the team in 2022 designed to give internationally renowned race car drivers the chance to compete in the Cup Series, Shane van Gisbergen became the first driver to win on Cup debut in six decades.

Both Suarez and Chastain added a win in 2024.

In 2025, the team have expanded to three full-time entries, adding the No. 88 Chevrolet for van Gisbergen, and after being sidelined for 2024, PROJECT91 is back, with four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves set to make his Cup Series debut in Sunday's Daytona 500. This race is set to mark the team's first ever race with four cars.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin this Sunday afternoon with the 67th annual Daytona 500, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET after a late schedule change.