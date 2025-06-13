Resurgent NASCAR star lands perfect deal just in time for Mexico race

Travel is nothing new for NASCAR Cup Series drivers and race teams. But for the first time ever, the series is traveling to Mexico for this Sunday afternoon's Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the circuit best known as the host of Formula 1's annual Mexico City Grand Prix.

RFK Racing's Ryan Preece has never even left the United States until now.

"I haven't left the country," Preece told Beyond the Flag. "I have never, outside of going on a cruise a couple times, I haven't left the United States, and that's mainly because I've focused on racing, so definitely going to Mexico City with a good attitude, and really excited about it.

"Daniel Suarez is obviously somebody who grew up there, and he's had a lot of great things to say about it, so really intrigued and excited to go a see a different culture, and obviously when I've prepared and looked at races in the past, race fans, they're excited about it, so anytime we can race in front of a lot of people who are bringing that type of energy, you're loving it."

When it comes to travel, something that can be said for both NASCAR drivers and fans alike is the need to pack essentials such as toiletries. And that's what makes Preece's new partnership extra fitting ahead of this Sunday's 100-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.429-mile (3.909-kilometer) road course in Mexico City, Mexico.

Colgate, which is working to improve oral health through programs such as Bright Smiles, Bright Futures, is set to serve as the primary sponsor of Preece's No. 60 Ford this weekend.

reminder to brush ur teeth 🦷😁 pic.twitter.com/ruLbAzZ8xk — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) June 11, 2025

This initiative supports underserved children and their families through oral health education and dental screenings to achieve healthy and bright futures. It has already reached over one billion children in more than 100 countries around the world.

Preece has been using Colgate for years, and he is embracing this partnership as a way to further teach his daughter the importance of oral health.

"As long as I know," Preece said when asked how long he has used Colgate. "All of us brush our teeth, right, and use mouthwash, and it's really, really cool to be able to have Colgate on the car for Mexico this weekend, and honestly we filmed the commercial a little while ago, not 100% sure when it's going to air or some of the logistics on that.

"But it was nice to see some of that activation and be a part of that. I know I'm going to be bringing my mouthwash and my toothpaste and my toothbrush and everything with me to Mexico, so have to keep your teeth white and keep your mouth healthy."

As a longtime Colgate user, Preece knows the partnership makes perfect sense, especially ahead of the Cup Series' lone international race.

"What I can say is it's nice to be able to have those extra tubes of toothpaste, because when I'm traveling a lot, there are times where I'm super forgetful, and I forget them, and then I have to go buy some more, so I obviously got a nice little goodie bag from those guys, everybody over there at Colgate, and I'll be bringing it with me to Mexico," he said.

"I'm really excited about it, because there's going to be a lot of smiling and showing your teeth, and it's super important to take care of your mouth and your teeth. That way you know you're healthy and all those things. I'm somebody who brushes my teeth twice a day and uses mouthwash, so I definitely encourage everybody else to do the same."

As for the race itself, Preece knows that this is one of the most anticipated races the Cup Series has had in recent years.

"There's been a lot of preparation around that over the past few months, so I feel like this is a great opportunity for myself to put myself in position to try to win that race," he added. "These teams haven't been there; they haven't been to this race track. There are no notes. You're just going on a lot of what-ifs and preparation, so being prepared always turns into good results."

Preece has had a resurgent season in his first year with RFK Racing after stints with JTG Daugherty Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing. His career-best finish in the point standings is 23rd place through five seasons, and he now finds himself in 14th, which places him inside the provisional playoff picture after 15 of this year's 26 scheduled regular season races.

Though the trip to Mexico marks the 34-year-old Berlin, Connecticut native's first trip outside of the United States, his focus is largely on the race, not on being a tourist.

"There's definitely going to be a lot of focus on the race," he said. "There might be some opportunities to maybe map out a couple things. I do intend on going to a wrestling match on Friday with NASCAR to check it all out, as well as a few other items, but there's a lot of preparation going into this one."

The Viva Mexico 250 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 15. This race is the fourth race on Amazon Prime Video's five-race broadcast schedule for 2025 as a part of the sport's new media rights deal.