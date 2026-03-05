Ross Chastain replacement confirmed after COTA race

Ross Chastain is one of several full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers who are taking early advantage of NASCAR easing their restrictions on such drivers, specifically those who have more than three years of full-time Cup experience, competing in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.

Chastain landed an eight-race deal with Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series for 2026, although he hasn't yet competed in a Truck Series race yet this year.

However, he has run two O'Reilly Series races with Jordan Anderson Racing, one of two teams for which he's set to compete in select races at NASCAR's second highest level this year.

After placing sixth at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) and ninth at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) behind the wheel of the No. 32 Chevrolet, Chastain will not compete in the O'Reilly Series race this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Phoenix race

Although Rajah Caruth is primarily the driver of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet this season, the No. 88 car is set to be driven by the four Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series drivers for a total of 10 races as well.

One of those races is this Saturday night's 200-lap GOVX 200 around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval. William Byron is set to drive the No. 88 car in this race.

But Caruth is set to retain his status as a full-time driver and championship contender, as he landed a 10-race deal with Jordan Anderson Racing behind the wheel of the No. 32 Chevrolet, and the first of those 10 races is this weekend's Phoenix event.

Caruth is set to spend the next three races in the No. 32 car, which has not placed lower than ninth this year; team owner Jordan Anderson opened up the year with a fourth place finish at Daytona International Speedway, and the No. 32 team finds itself fifth in the owner standings.

Chastain, who is also set to compete in select races behind the wheel of JR Motorsports' part-time No. 9 Chevrolet, is not expected to be back in the No. 32 Chevrolet until the season's 13th race at Watkins Glen International in May. He is also set to drive it at Sonoma Raceway in late June.

The CW Network is set to provide live coverage of the GOVX 200 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 7. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!