Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Mexico race

For the first time since 2008, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is set to race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez this weekend, with Saturday afternoon's Chilango 150 set to precede Sunday afternoon's Viva Mexico 250, which is set to be the first ever Cup Series race at the track.

Unlike the Cup Series, which was at Michigan International Speedway this past weekend, the Xfinity Series had an off weekend before the trip to the 15-turn, 2.429-mile (3.909-kilometer) road course in Mexico City, Mexico.

Just one full-time Cup driver competed in the most recent Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, with that being Ross Chastain. Chastain, who competes full-time for Trackhouse Racing, made his third start of the 2025 Xfinity Series season with JR Motorsports behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet.

Chastain is the only driver to drive the No. 9 car at any point this season. He finished in eighth place at Circuit of the Americas and fourth at Darlington Raceway before finishing in fifth at Nashville.

But a new driver is set to take over behind the wheel at Mexico.

Daniel Suarez, one of Chastain's Trackhouse Racing teammates, has not competed in the Xfinity Series yet this year, but he is set to get the opportunity to make his first ever JR Motorsports start at his home track this weekend.

Shane van Gisbergen was initially slated to drive the No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend, but that was changed last month.

NASCAR reversed a rule change they made two years ago ahead of the sport's first ever race at the Chicago Street Course, a rule which prohibited full-time Cup drivers from competing in the preceding Xfinity Series race. The rule was instituted at Chicago to prevent anybody from gaining an advantage ahead of the inaugural Cup race, but that policy is no longer in place.

Fellow full-time Cup Series drivers, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell, are set to drive the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and the No. 24 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing, respectively, in this 80-lap race.

Suarez's most recent Xfinity Series start ironically came in last year's Chicago race, when NASCAR lifted the restriction since it was the second year of the event. He finished in 27th place for DGM Racing in that race.

Chastain is set to compete in two more Xfinity Series races this year. He is set to drive the No. 9 Chevrolet again at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 19 and then at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, August 2.

The Chilango 150 is set to be shown live on the CW Network from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 14. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!