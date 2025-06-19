Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Pocono race

Ross Chastain made his third start of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season for Niece Motorsports in the series' most recent race at Michigan International Speedway and was knocked out in a crash.

The Coca-Cola 600 winner has competed in select Truck Series races each year since his full season in the series with Niece Motorsports in 2019, and he has only ever competed for Niece Motorsports since then.

But Chastain, who finished in sixth place at Homestead-Miami Speedway and second at Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier this year, will not be competing in this coming Friday's race at Pocono Raceway.

Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Pocono

Conner Jones, who has made just one Truck Series start so far this season, is set to drive the No. 44 Chevrolet in this Friday's 80-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) "Tricky Triangle" in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Jones also drove the No. 44 truck at Rockingham Speedway and finished in 27th place. This is his first year with Niece Motorsports after spending two years competing part-time for ThorSport Racing in 2023 and 2024. His career-high finish in 23 starts is 11th place at Charlotte Motor Speedway last year. He has nine other top 20 finishes to his name.

As for Chastain, he is set to compete in two more Truck Series races this year. He is set to get back behind the wheel of the No. 44 truck at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 25 and then again at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8.

The No. 44 Chevrolet is still without a confirmed driver for seven of the 11 remaining races on this year's schedule following this weekend, including six of the seven playoff races.

But given Chastain's status as a full-time Cup Series driver for Trackhouse Racing and his experience in the series, he is ineligible to compete in more than five Truck Series races per year. He is also ineligible to compete in any Truck Series playoff races.

The MillerTech Battery 200 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Pocono Raceway beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET this Friday, June 20.