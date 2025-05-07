Rumored F1 driver change must happen now, or it will be too late

Rumors surrounding Jack Doohan's future started the moment Alpine signed him for the 2025 Formula 1 season, with many calling it a mistake. People were calling for his replacement right from the beginning, especially with Franco Colapinto becoming an option for the team.

Despite the rumors regarding who would become Pierre Gasly’s teammate this season, Alpine still decided to go with the Australian. However, it was clear that Flavio Briatore was praying for Doohan's downfall, as seen in Netflix’s ‘F1: Drive to Survive.

Coming into 2025, the expectation was that Doohan would be replaced earlier on, perhaps after six races. The time has come, with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola just over a week away.

The bombshell news that Oliver Oakes has resigned as team principal at Alpine dropped earlier this week, and the general belief has long been that Briatore and Oakes clashed over Doohan, with Oakes likely wanting the 22-year-old to stay for the whole season.

Alpine driver change must occur now

Briatore taking full control of the team, and momentarily filling in as team principal, means that he can get his preferred driver at the helm instead of Doohan. Colapinto has been on the sideline thus far after a hefty fee was paid to Williams to bring the Argentinian into the team.

Doohan has brought in zero points in his six appearances and has yet to come close to the points. With an upcoming tripleheader featuring races in Imola, Monaco, and Barcelona, Briatore will want a stronger lineup heading into next weekend. Waiting until the Canadian Grand Prix would be a mistake, as Alpine also face the risk of falling to last place in the constructor championship with Sauber just one point behind.

The Colapinto announcement seems to be all but confirmed, and now it just needs to become a reality. With Alpine standing at just seven points and P9 in the constructor championship, Colapinto should be able to help reduce their deficit to Aston Martin in P6.

Alpine’s start in Imola will set the tone for them heading into the summer European swing, and capitalizing on their chances will be huge in their pursuit of more points. The hope is that having two highly skilled drivers with an ambitious team principal will raise their efforts during each Grand Prix weekend.