Rumored Lance Stroll replacement might be the wrong choice

Shortly after qualifying concluded in Barcelona this past weekend, it was announced that Lance Stroll would not take part in the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday. The pain in his wrist and hand was reportedly related to the cycling accident he had shortly before the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2023.

The Canadian driver had been quietly having a great season and is responsible for almost 90% of the team’s points, massively outscoring Fernando Alonso. With his status for the Canadian Grand Prix still uncertain, all attention has shifted to Felipe Drugovich, the team’s reserve driver.

There is a very real possibility that Drugovich will fill in for Stroll, and the Brazilian driver is also more than prepared to withdraw from his entry from 24 Hours of Le Mans with Cadillac. However, there is another candidate who should be getting a lot of consideration too.

Jak Crawford should be Lance Stroll’s replacement

As an Aston Martin junior driver, Jak Crawford's name has been thrown around as a future driver for Aston Martin or Cadillac. The American driver is high on confidence in the midst of his Formula 2 season and sits fourth in the standings.

After the sprint race in Jeddah, Crawford still had no points and was at the bottom of the standings. However, he has been spectacular ever since then and is still a strong contender to be crowned champion.

But Drugovich has been sitting on the sidelines for a long time and has embarked on driving in other series. Another thing to note is the fact that both Drugovich and Crawford took part in post-season testing in 2024, and their lap times were practically the same.

While a decision is expected soon, perhaps Aston Martin could run a private test in Silverstone or another European circuit to see where both drivers stand in the AMR25. Though it is unlikely, as Drugovich is the expected replacement, Crawford has easily done well enough so far this season to generate some competition for the seat.