Silverstone F1 qualifying, full British Grand Prix starting lineup

In a Formula 1 season that has seen very little in the way of overtaking, Silverstone Circuit and the British Grand Prix could not have come at a better time.
Following Lando Norris' Austrian Grand Prix win over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at the Red Bull Ring, the two are separated by just 15 points in the driver standings. But of their eight combined wins through 11 races in 2025, eight have come from pole.
Last year's British Grand Prix was not won from pole, with Lewis Hamilton winning from the front row to secure his first victory in three years. This race around the 18-turn, 3.661-mile (5.892-kilometer) road course saw a total of six lead changes and was one of the season's most exciting events.
The good news for Norris is the fact that the British Grand Prix has been dominated by hometown heroes lately. The bad news is that it's Hamilton who is responsible for all nine British Grand Prix victories by British drivers since scoring his first in 2008.
Who will emerge on top as the 2025 season hits its halfway mark, and how much will qualifying really matter this Saturday in a season during which it has so far been paramount?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Silverstone Circuit.
Eliminated in Q1
16th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
17th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
18th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
19th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Eliminated in Q2
11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
13th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
Q3 results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
8th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Full British Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
8th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
13th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
16th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
17th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
18th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
19th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Tune in to ESPN2 at 9:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, July 6 for the live broadcast of the British Grand Prix from Silverstone Circuit. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!