Silverstone F1 qualifying, full British Grand Prix starting lineup

In a Formula 1 season that has seen very little in the way of overtaking, Silverstone Circuit and the British Grand Prix could not have come at a better time.

Following Lando Norris' Austrian Grand Prix win over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at the Red Bull Ring, the two are separated by just 15 points in the driver standings. But of their eight combined wins through 11 races in 2025, eight have come from pole.

Last year's British Grand Prix was not won from pole, with Lewis Hamilton winning from the front row to secure his first victory in three years. This race around the 18-turn, 3.661-mile (5.892-kilometer) road course saw a total of six lead changes and was one of the season's most exciting events.

The good news for Norris is the fact that the British Grand Prix has been dominated by hometown heroes lately. The bad news is that it's Hamilton who is responsible for all nine British Grand Prix victories by British drivers since scoring his first in 2008.

Who will emerge on top as the 2025 season hits its halfway mark, and how much will qualifying really matter this Saturday in a season during which it has so far been paramount?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Silverstone Circuit.

Eliminated in Q1

16th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



17th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



18th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



19th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Eliminated in Q2

11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



13th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



14th - Alex Albon, Williams



15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

Q3 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

8th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Tune in to ESPN2 at 9:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, July 6 for the live broadcast of the British Grand Prix from Silverstone Circuit. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!