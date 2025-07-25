Spa F1 qualifying, full Belgian Grand Prix sprint lineup

Beyond the Flag
After a three-week break, Formula 1 is back at Spa this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix for one of two remaining races before the true summer break.
Formula 1 is set to return to action this weekend at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps following a three-week break, and there are two races set to be contested.

For the first time since the Miami Grand Prix weekend in early May, Formula 1 is set to run a sprint race on Saturday before the actual Grand Prix. Saturday's sprint race is the third of six on this year's calendar, which features a record-tying 24 Grand Prix weekends.

With sprint races being roughly one-third the distance of the main event and Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix scheduled to be a 44-lap race around the 19-turn, 4.352-mile (7.004-kilometer) road course in Stavelot, Belgium, Saturday's sprint race is scheduled to be a 15-lap race.

Qualifying for the sprint race and the sprint race itself effectively replace what would usually be the second and third practice sessions of the weekend.

Sprint qualifying is largely similar to regular Grand Prix qualifying, with five drivers knocked out in the first round before five more are knocked out in the second, leading to the 10-driver shootout for pole.

Spa also hosted a sprint race in 2023. That race was won from pole by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, though it was shortened to 11 laps due to an aborted start procedure.

Follow along with our sprint qualifying updates from Spa.

Belgian sprint SQ1 - Eliminated

Alex Albon, Williams

Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian sprint SQ2 - Eliminated

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

George Russell, Mercedes

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Belgian sprint SQ3 - Results

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

7th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

ESPN is set to provide live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix from Spa starting at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 27. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action!

