Spa F1 qualifying, full Belgian Grand Prix sprint lineup

Formula 1 is set to return to action this weekend at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps following a three-week break, and there are two races set to be contested.
For the first time since the Miami Grand Prix weekend in early May, Formula 1 is set to run a sprint race on Saturday before the actual Grand Prix. Saturday's sprint race is the third of six on this year's calendar, which features a record-tying 24 Grand Prix weekends.
With sprint races being roughly one-third the distance of the main event and Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix scheduled to be a 44-lap race around the 19-turn, 4.352-mile (7.004-kilometer) road course in Stavelot, Belgium, Saturday's sprint race is scheduled to be a 15-lap race.
Qualifying for the sprint race and the sprint race itself effectively replace what would usually be the second and third practice sessions of the weekend.
Sprint qualifying is largely similar to regular Grand Prix qualifying, with five drivers knocked out in the first round before five more are knocked out in the second, leading to the 10-driver shootout for pole.
Spa also hosted a sprint race in 2023. That race was won from pole by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, though it was shortened to 11 laps due to an aborted start procedure.
Follow along with our sprint qualifying updates from Spa.
Belgian sprint SQ1 - Eliminated
Alex Albon, Williams
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Belgian sprint SQ2 - Eliminated
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
George Russell, Mercedes
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Belgian sprint SQ3 - Results
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
7th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Full Belgian sprint race starting lineup
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
7th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
11th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
13th - George Russell, Mercedes
14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
18th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
19th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
20th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
ESPN is set to provide live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix from Spa starting at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 27. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action!