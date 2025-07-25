Spa F1 qualifying, full Belgian Grand Prix sprint lineup

Formula 1 is set to return to action this weekend at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps following a three-week break, and there are two races set to be contested.

For the first time since the Miami Grand Prix weekend in early May, Formula 1 is set to run a sprint race on Saturday before the actual Grand Prix. Saturday's sprint race is the third of six on this year's calendar, which features a record-tying 24 Grand Prix weekends.

With sprint races being roughly one-third the distance of the main event and Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix scheduled to be a 44-lap race around the 19-turn, 4.352-mile (7.004-kilometer) road course in Stavelot, Belgium, Saturday's sprint race is scheduled to be a 15-lap race.

Qualifying for the sprint race and the sprint race itself effectively replace what would usually be the second and third practice sessions of the weekend.

Sprint qualifying is largely similar to regular Grand Prix qualifying, with five drivers knocked out in the first round before five more are knocked out in the second, leading to the 10-driver shootout for pole.

Spa also hosted a sprint race in 2023. That race was won from pole by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, though it was shortened to 11 laps due to an aborted start procedure.

Follow along with our sprint qualifying updates from Spa.

Belgian sprint SQ1 - Eliminated

Alex Albon, Williams



Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



Franco Colapinto, Alpine



Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian sprint SQ2 - Eliminated

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



George Russell, Mercedes



Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Belgian sprint SQ3 - Results

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren



4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



5th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



7th - Oliver Bearman, Haas



8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



10th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

Full Belgian sprint race starting lineup

11th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



13th - George Russell, Mercedes



14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



16th - Alex Albon, Williams



17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



18th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



19th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine



20th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

