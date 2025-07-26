Spa F1 qualifying, full Belgian Grand Prix starting lineup

Following the first Formula 1 sprint race since early May in Miami and third of six on the 2025 calendar, qualifying for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, race number 13 of a record-tying 24 on the schedule, is set to take place on Saturday to determine the starting lineup at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
The 19-turn, 4.352-mile (7.004-kilometer) road course in Stavelot, Belgium is the longest course on the Formula 1 calendar. It is both a fan-favorite and driver-favorite, although it will no longer be an annual staple on the schedule, as its new deal through 2031 only includes 2026, 2027, 2029, and 2031.
With Spa being Formula 1's longest track, Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 44-lap race, marking the lowest lap count on the schedule.
In the ground effect era of regulations, there has been arguably no track at which qualifying is less important. Since 2022, no Spa winner has come from the front row, and the average starting position for a winner is 7.67.
Of course, some (a lot) of that is because of Max Verstappen's grid penalty in 2022, when it took him barely any time at all for him to go from 14th to the lead, and his other penalty in 2023, when he drove from sixth to the front.
Still, winners coming from that far back on the grid is not something you generally see in Formula 1. This year alone, just two of 12 races have been won from a driver who did not start on the front row. Will somebody buck that trend on Sunday, just one day after the sprint was won by Verstappen from the front row?
Following along with our Belgian Grand Prix qualifying updates from Spa.
Belgian Grand Prix Q1 - Eliminated
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Belgian Grand Prix Q2 - Eliminated
Esteban Ocon, Haas
Oliver Bearman, Haas
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Belgian Grand Prix Q3 - Results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Alex Albon, Williams
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
8th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Full Belgian sprint race starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Alex Albon, Williams
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
8th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
11th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
12th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
15th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
17th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
18th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
19th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
20th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
