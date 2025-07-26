Spa F1 qualifying, full Belgian Grand Prix starting lineup

Following the first Formula 1 sprint race since early May in Miami and third of six on the 2025 calendar, qualifying for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, race number 13 of a record-tying 24 on the schedule, is set to take place on Saturday to determine the starting lineup at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

The 19-turn, 4.352-mile (7.004-kilometer) road course in Stavelot, Belgium is the longest course on the Formula 1 calendar. It is both a fan-favorite and driver-favorite, although it will no longer be an annual staple on the schedule, as its new deal through 2031 only includes 2026, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

With Spa being Formula 1's longest track, Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 44-lap race, marking the lowest lap count on the schedule.

In the ground effect era of regulations, there has been arguably no track at which qualifying is less important. Since 2022, no Spa winner has come from the front row, and the average starting position for a winner is 7.67.

Of course, some (a lot) of that is because of Max Verstappen's grid penalty in 2022, when it took him barely any time at all for him to go from 14th to the lead, and his other penalty in 2023, when he drove from sixth to the front.

Still, winners coming from that far back on the grid is not something you generally see in Formula 1. This year alone, just two of 12 races have been won from a driver who did not start on the front row. Will somebody buck that trend on Sunday, just one day after the sprint was won by Verstappen from the front row?

Following along with our Belgian Grand Prix qualifying updates from Spa.

Belgian Grand Prix Q1 - Eliminated

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



Franco Colapinto, Alpine



Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Belgian Grand Prix Q2 - Eliminated

Esteban Ocon, Haas



Oliver Bearman, Haas



Pierre Gasly, Alpine



Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Belgian Grand Prix Q3 - Results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5th - Alex Albon, Williams

6th - George Russell, Mercedes

7th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

8th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

The Belgian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN from Spa beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 27. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!