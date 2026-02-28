St. Petersburg qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

For the fifth year in a row and the 14th time in the past 16 years, a new NTT IndyCar Series season is scheduled to get underway with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

This 100-lap race around the 14-turn, 1.8-mile (2.897-kilometer) temporary street circuit is set to kick off an 18-race season, something IndyCar hasn't seen since 2014.

While qualifying on tight city streets is important, no driver has won in St. Petersburg from the front row since Scott McLaughlin did so in 2022.

Alex Palou won the 2025 opener from eighth on the grid, matching the lowest starting position for a St. Petersburgh winner since 2018, and he never relinquished the IndyCar championship lead all year long en route to winning his fourth title and third in a row.

Who will be on pole this Sunday afternoon? Follow along with our live qualifying updates from the streets of St. Petersburg.

Fox is set to broadcast the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg live from the streets of St. Petersburg beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 1.