Top 5 drivers most likely to be bumped from the 2025 Indy 500

Louis Foster

Back to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. I can't help but fear that, if this team doesn't take a step forward, not just at Indy but as a whole, one of two things will happen for Louis Foster.

Either Foster's career outlook will be irreparably damaged, despite the reigning Indy NXT champion's clear talent and potential, or like Christian Lundgaard, who carried the faltering organization for the better part of three years, he will leave for greener pastures if/when given the opportunity to do so like Lundgaard did by joining Arrow McLaren, where he has immediately thrived.

Foster did win the final four oval races of the 2024 Indy NXT season, but driving a Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, at least based on past history, is an experience for which one cannot possibly be over-prepared.

Katherine Legge

Katherine Legge hasn't been confirmed on the entry list for this year's Indy 500, so we're going to cheat a little bit here. We also picked her to be bumped in 2023 and 2024, and she proved us wrong on both occasions, totally missing the Last Row Shootout in 2023 (unlike all three of her Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammates) before being the quickest Last Row qualifier last year.

But if she does get added, there would be 35 cars for the first time since 2021, and that means two drivers, not just one, would fail to make the race. And in both 2023 and 2024, she was a teammate to the driver who was bumped out.

Should she be confirmed again, it would likely be in a Dale Coyne Racing Honda, and she did not exactly have a ton of success in any of her seven oval starts with the program last year. Her average starting spot was 24.3 in an average field size of 27.9 cars, and on only four of seven occasions did she start ahead of more than two cars.