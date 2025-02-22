Top 5 drivers most likely to win the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

For the second year in a row, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to open up with back-to-back superspeedway races, with Atlanta Motor Speedway once again set to host the Ambetter Health 400 one week after the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Superspeedway races have a knack for producing upset winners, and for that reason, there is no runaway favorite to win this Sunday afternoon's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval.

Who are the favorites to get the job done this weekend?

Here are the top five drivers most likely to win the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

T-1. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske (+1000)

Ryan Blaney is a perennial favorite whenever NASCAR visits a superspeedway, though ironically his only Atlanta win came before the post-2021 superspeedway reconfiguration. He has won at least one stage at the track each year since 2022 and missed out on being the victor in last year's three-wide finish by a couple inches.

T-1. Joey Logano, Team Penske (+1000)

Joey Logano is Atlanta's most recent winner, and his win sparked his unlikely run to a third championship last year after his 15th place finish in regular season points. After a disappointing Daytona 500 finish, he will be seeking a bounce-back performance.

T-3. Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing (+1200)

Though he once again missed out on his first Daytona 500 win, Kyle Busch has been resurgent at superspeedways since joining Richard Childress Racing in 2023. He was a part of last year's three-wide finish.

T-3. Austin Cindric, Team Penske (+1200)

Austin Cindric is another driver who is always a threat in superspeedway races, and he came one lap away from winning the Daytona 500 for a second time. He crashed on the final lap of last year's Daytona 500 as well, and he bounced back at Atlanta with a fourth place finish. There is a reason all three Team Penske drivers are listed in the top four.

5. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports (+1500)

Chase Elliott has just one win to his name since the end of the 2022 season. But he is a three-time superspeedway winner, and one of those wins came at his home track three years ago. Is he due?

Dark horses

It's hard to go back-to-back in a superspeedway race, but after Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron did it in the Daytona 500, there are two drivers whose odds can't be ignored, even if they aren't necessarily "longshot" odds.

Byron, for one, is a two-time Atlanta winner in the six races since it was reconfigured into a superspeedway. Yet he is listed seventh at +1700. And then, of course, there is reigning Ambetter Health 400 winner Daniel Suarez. The Trackhouse Racing driver was the beneficiary of last year's epic finish and finds himself listed at +2100.

If you really want a longshot, NY Racing Team's J.J. Yeley at +45000 (450 to 1) is an attractive bet. Superspeedway races are largely "equalizer" races due to the pack racing they produce, and after missing the Daytona 500 again, Yeley returns to the track where he placed seventh in 2023 hungrier than ever.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 23.