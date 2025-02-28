The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is the first of five non-oval races and the first of four road course races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season schedule.

And coming off the back of two consecutive superspeedway races to open the season, one could argue that it is the third straight "wild card" race to start the year, especially since the Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit layout is not being used for the first time this year.

From 2021 to 2024, the Cup Series raced on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) layout of the Austin, Texas venue. But in 2025, the "national layout" is set to be used, that being the 20-turn, 2.3-mile (3.701-kilometer) layout which effectively eliminates the back hairpin section of the course.

Here are the top five drivers most likely to win NASCAR's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA.

All odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing (+550)

His two NASCAR national series starts at COTA have not been kind to him, but Shane van Gisbergen has proven to be one of the favorites at every track with both left and right turns. With success at pretty much every other road course he's run at since 2023, he is due for a breakthrough.

2. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing (+750)

Tyler Reddick turned into NASCAR's road course ace with three wins from 2022 to 2023, including one at COTA. But after a 2024 season which saw him win only on ovals, he is looking to bounce back at a track that has always been kind to him, regardless of the series.

3. Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing (+800)

Connor Zilisch is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut, and many believe he can do what van Gisbergen did on the streets of Chicago two years ago and win his first start. He has the road course experience and is with the right team to pull it off. His Truck Series debut at the same track produced a fourth place finish, and he won on Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen International.

T-4. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports (+1000)

William Byron won at COTA last year, and there really isn't a track on the schedule anymore where you can't say that he is a contender. Though the track has changed since last year, he is looking forward to running the new layout.

T-4. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing (+1000)

Riding the hot hand may be the smart play after Christopher Bell scored an unlikely first superspeedway win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He hasn't won on a road course since 2022, but he is always a frontrunner and has recorded finishes of second and third place at COTA.

Tune in to Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 2 for the live broadcast of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas.