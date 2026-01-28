Harry Gant's illustrious NASCAR career was an interesting story. He made his first Cup Series start in 1973 but didn't become a full-time Cup driver until 1979.

That season was historically significant, as he was in a Rookie of the Year battle with fellow Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt and Terry Labonte.

Gant didn't get his big break until 1982, when he got behind the wheel of the No. 33 Skoal Bandit Pontiac. From then on, he was ready to make noise. Here are the top five moments of his career.

Top 5 moments of Harry Gant's NASCAR Cup Series career

1. First win at Martinsville

His 10 career runner-up finishes were enough by the spring of 1982, as Gant finally drove his No. 33 car to victory lane for the first time at Martinsville Speedway. He led a race-high 167 laps en route to that first win. He remains the oldest driver to win his first Cup race, with that victory coming at the age of 42 years and 105 days old.

2. 1984 Southern 500 win

Who knew that Gant's first crown jewel victory in 1984 at Darlington Raceway would lead to his best Cup Series points finish at the time? It did, as Gant finished runner-up to Terry Labonte that year after earning the first of his two Southern 500 wins. He had three wins that season.

3. First car with telemetry

Something new was introduced during the 1985 season in NASCAR: telemetry. And Gant was the lucky driver to have it installed during a race at Talladega Superspeedway. It was such a historic moment, that CBS even had him relay the data during the race's live coverage.

Who knew at that time how important that data would become in modern NASCAR, further illustrating the impact Gant has had on the sport's history.

4. 'Handsome Harry' proves he's 'Mr. September'

As stated before, Gant earned himself a plethora of nicknames during his racing career. But nothing tops the final nickname he earned during the latter years of his career. The 1991 season proved to be a career year for Gant. His early win at Talladega wasn't the real story, as he became "Mr. September" by winning four straight races in the month of September that year.

Those wins began with the 1991 Southern 500, and were followed by wins at Richmond Raceway, Dover Motor Speedway, and Martinsville. Only four more drivers have won four consecutive races at any point since.

5. Oldest driver to win a Cup race

In addition to being the oldest first-time winner in NASCAR Cup Series history, Gant is the oldest winner in series history, period. In 1992, he set that record when he scored his 18th and final Cup victory at Michigan International Speedway. He set the record at the ripe age of 52 years and 219 days old.

Whether he was setting age records or winning four races in a row, newly minted NASCAR Hall of Famer Harry Gant proved to be one of the most well-respected and clutch competitors the sport has ever seen.